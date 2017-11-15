Forest Grove Seeing Increase In Package Thefts

FOREST GROVE – In the last week, police have had six different cases of packages going missing off of front porches all across the city, an increase in what they normally see.

Forest grove Police arrested one man Monday, who they witnessed walking away from a home with a package in hand.

With the holidays around the corner, the shipping season really heats up. Forest Grove Police want to remind you of some tips to keep you and your belongings safe.

– If you have gifts in the car, make sure your bags are locked in the trunk or hidden from view. Boxes and bags visible through car windows are enticing to thieves.

– Leave delivery instructions, such as requiring a signature or to place the parcel out of sight.

– Try to schedule deliveries for when you are home, or arrange with someone you trust to have packages left on your doorstep picked up as soon as possible.

– Deliver packages to somewhere else – such as a workplace or the post office. Some carrier services will allow you to ship to lockers or stores where you can pick up deliveries.

– Monitor expected deliveries using the tracking services provided by most parcel carriers. If you get confirmation that your package was delivered but you didn’t receive it , report the loss or theft to the original company, to the shipping company, and to the FGPD.

– Keep your doorway well lit, make sure any home security signs are visible.

– Be a good neighbor! If you see something suspicious, report it!

– Contact the FGPD to report a theft as soon as possible by calling 503-629-0111, or call 911 if you see a crime in progress.

Forest Grove Police have released a video of a suspect taking a package, you can find it here.