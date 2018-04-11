Forest Grove Death Rule Homicide
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 5:22 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A death initially deemed suspicious by Forest Grove police is now being called a homicide.

The department says officers found the body of 54-year-old Cynthia Lou Belton in her apartment March 19. The officers had been called to conduct a welfare check.

Police haven’t released details about how she died or if there’s a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Forest Grove police at 503-992-3260 or 503-629-0111.

Neighbors told Portland TV stations last month that Belton was generous, had a dog named Scooter, volunteered to help the homeless and knit hats for her neighbor’s kids.

RELATED CONTENT

New Details Emerge in Hart Family Crash Oregon Man Enters Plea in Portland Hate Crime Oregon Zoo Welcomes New Elephant Congressman Walden Leads House Hearing On Facebook Family Never Returns Home After Spring Break Trip To Portland Stranger Danger Alert In Woodstock Neighborhood
Comments