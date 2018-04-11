Forest Grove Death Rule Homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A death initially deemed suspicious by Forest Grove police is now being called a homicide.

The department says officers found the body of 54-year-old Cynthia Lou Belton in her apartment March 19. The officers had been called to conduct a welfare check.

Police haven’t released details about how she died or if there’s a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Forest Grove police at 503-992-3260 or 503-629-0111.

Neighbors told Portland TV stations last month that Belton was generous, had a dog named Scooter, volunteered to help the homeless and knit hats for her neighbor’s kids.