More Than A Foot Of New Snow On Mt Hood

Government Camp, Or. – Snowflakes fell fast and furious on Mt. Hood on Tuesday. Paul Tollfeson with the National Weather Service says Timberline Lodge and Mount Hood Meadows both got up to a foot and a half of new snow. He says one spotter reports Government Camp has 9 and a half inches of new snow. He says up to four more inches will fall this morning before tapering off this afternoon.

Tripcheck says chains are required on US 26 at Government Camp, where there is packed snow.

Tollefeson also says its not out of the question that Portland could see a White Christmas. He says “there’s a weak system possibly coming through sometime early in the week. We’ll see how well it holds together. If it does, there’s always a possibility.” He says the last time Portland had a White Christmas was back in 2008.