Food Cart Catches Fire in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – A food cart in downtown Portland caught fire this afternoon on Southwest 1st and Columbia.

Captain Louisa Jones with Portland Fire and Rescue tells KXL the blaze began when someone outside of the food cart was filling a generator with gas. She then believes that the fumes caught fire, and may have ignited aerosol cans, or possibly tires, which then expanded and exploded.

Captain Jones says there were some minor injuries, but luckily no fatalities. She says ten vehicles sustained damages, including windows being blown out. Two of those vehicles were a total loss.

(Photos courtesy of Dane Vawter)