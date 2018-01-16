The FLU is very, very bad this year.

So far this season, nearly 800 people have been hospitalized with flu like symptoms in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties. Two Oregon children died earlier this month from the flu. Oregon usually has one or no pediatric flu deaths a season. Join us for a roundtable on the reasons why this year’s flu is so serious and what you can do to protect yourself and your family. It’s tonight at 7 p.m. on KXL.

Peggy Lowry lost her twelve-year-old daughter to the flu. She sends a powerful message about why getting vaccinated is so important.

