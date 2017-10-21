Flood Watch And Wind Advisory In Effect In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore – A wind advisory, as well as a flood watch are in effect for the Portland area.

Below is the advisories from the National Weather Service:

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT…

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington,

including the following areas, in Northwest Oregon, Central

Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater

Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast,

Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, and Northern Oregon

Cascades. In Southwest Washington, Central Columbia River

Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County,

South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades,

South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge, and

Willapa Hills.

* From Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night.

* Heavy rain expected on Saturday and Saturday night, with

significant rises expected on many streams and rivers.

* Total rainfall Coast Range and Willapa Hills…4 to 8 inches.

South Washington and north Oregon Cascades… 3 to 7 inches.

Coastal areas… 3 to 6 inches, heaviest north of Lincoln

City. Columbia River Gorge… 3 to 6 inches, including Eagle

Creek. Interior lowlands…1 to 3 inches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.

People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in

canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk

from rapidly moving landslides.

=================================

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT…

* WINDS…South winds 15 to 30 mph, with gusts 35 to 50 mph.

Strongest winds will be over the higher exposed terrain, such as

the Chehalem Mountains, foothills near the Coast Range, and the

West Hills of Portland.

* TIMING…Winds gradually increasing today, with the strongest

winds expected later this afternoon through this evening.

Winds will gradually ease from north to south across the

Willamette Valley later tonight and early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could result in downed limbs and power

lines. Isolated power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be

31 to 39 mph or gusts will range between 45 and 57 mph. Winds of

these magnitudes may cause minor property damage without extra

precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use

caution until the winds subside.

For more information, please visit www.weather.gov/portland