Flood Watch And Wind Advisory In Effect In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore – A wind advisory, as well as a flood watch are in effect for the Portland area.
Below is the advisories from the National Weather Service:
FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT…
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington,
including the following areas, in Northwest Oregon, Central
Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater
Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast,
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, and Northern Oregon
Cascades. In Southwest Washington, Central Columbia River
Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County,
South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades,
South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge, and
Willapa Hills.
* From Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night.
* Heavy rain expected on Saturday and Saturday night, with
significant rises expected on many streams and rivers.
* Total rainfall Coast Range and Willapa Hills…4 to 8 inches.
South Washington and north Oregon Cascades… 3 to 7 inches.
Coastal areas… 3 to 6 inches, heaviest north of Lincoln
City. Columbia River Gorge… 3 to 6 inches, including Eagle
Creek. Interior lowlands…1 to 3 inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.
People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in
canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk
from rapidly moving landslides.
=================================
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT…
* WINDS…South winds 15 to 30 mph, with gusts 35 to 50 mph.
Strongest winds will be over the higher exposed terrain, such as
the Chehalem Mountains, foothills near the Coast Range, and the
West Hills of Portland.
* TIMING…Winds gradually increasing today, with the strongest
winds expected later this afternoon through this evening.
Winds will gradually ease from north to south across the
Willamette Valley later tonight and early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could result in downed limbs and power
lines. Isolated power outages are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be
31 to 39 mph or gusts will range between 45 and 57 mph. Winds of
these magnitudes may cause minor property damage without extra
precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use
caution until the winds subside.
For more information, please visit www.weather.gov/portland