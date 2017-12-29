Flood Watch In Effect For Portland Area

Portland, Oregon – Melting ice and heavy rains mean possible flooding for some Portland rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for our area until Friday evening. Officials are keeping close eyes on trouble spots like Johnson Creek near Foster road, the Clackamas River, as well as the Nehalem River near the Coast. The cascade range could see three to eight inches of rain. Forecasts call for about one to three inches here in the valley, which could cause sharp rises on many rivers and creeks and potential flooding. Landslides and debris flows are also possible.

The Portland Bureau of Transportion is warning of possible flooding through this evening… as heavy rain combined with melting snow fills rivers and streams. PBOT is watching closely the roads around Johnson Creek. John Brady with PBOT says residents should also keep an eye on their own property. There are sand bag locations setup at Lents Park, the lower parking of lot of Gabriel Park, and the corner of Southeast 111th and Harold Street. You do need to bring your own shovel.

Read more from The National Weather Service in Portland:

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Portland OR 213 PM PST Thu Dec 28 2017 North Oregon Coast-Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Willapa Hills- South Washington Coast-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- 213 PM PST Thu Dec 28 2017 FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. * From 10 PM PST this evening through Friday evening * Periods of heavy rain this afternoon through Friday afternoon will result in sharp rises on many rivers and creeks in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. * Rainfall totals for the Coast, Coast Range, Cascades, and Cascade foothills will be 3 to 8 inches, likely highest in the South Washington Cascades. Rainfall totals for inland valleys will be 1 to 3 inches. Snowmelt at low and mid elevations will also contribute to the runoff. * Minor flooding is possible starting tonight on faster- responding creeks and rivers and Friday evening on slower- responding rivers. Rivers currently forecast to reach or approach flood stage include Johnson Creek in the Multnomah and Clackamas Counties, the Clackamas River in Clackamas County, the Grays River in Wahkiakum County, and the Nehalem River in Tillamook County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.

Read more from PBOT:

(Dec. 28, 2017) The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) warns the traveling public that the potential for heavy rain, combined with melting snow, could cause limited flooding along Johnson Creek between 10:00 p.m. tonight through the evening of Friday, December 29.

To help residents and business owners prepare for a flood emergency, PBOT makes free sand and sandbags available at no charge to anyone who wants to use them to protect their property from flood damage. No shovels are provided, so the public must bring their own.

The sandbag sites are located at: – SE 88th Avenue just south of Holgate Boulevard in the parking lot at Lents Park. Enter parking lot at the bottom of the hill, and follow one-way traffic to the sand pile at the exit on the east side of SE 88th; – SE 111th Avenue and Harold Street at the southeast corner of the intersection; and – SW 42nd Avenue and Vermont Street in the lower parking lot of Gabriel Park; enter Gabriel Park from Vermont.

Location details for the three City-operated sandbag sites can also be found at http://bit.ly/pdxsand. In the event of flooding, PBOT is prepared to close travel lanes and/or streets. Should streets need to be closed, PBOT asks the traveling public to obey all road closed signs. Do not move them or drive around them.

The roads have been closed because of hazardous conditions. If drivers ignore the signs, they are potentially putting themselves, other travelers and PBOT crews at risk. ###

Alert: PBOT prepares for possible flooding on Johnson Creek

View this alert online at http://bit.ly/2BQRlHO

