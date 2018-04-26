Flight Attendant Sues SkyWest Airlines

SEATTLE (AP) – A flight attendant is suing SkyWest Airlines, saying the company failed to respond after she reported being drugged and raped by a pilot.

The Seattle Times reports that 39-year-old Mary E. Morgan filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court on Wednesday. SkyWest declined to comment on personnel matters, but said it takes such allegations seriously and that employee safety is its top priority.

Morgan tells the newspaper that Capt. Robert L. Rowe drugged her drink after they attended an Edmonton Oilers hockey game during a layover in Alberta, Canada, in late 2016, and that she then woke up naked in his hotel room, bruised and bleeding. The Times said Rowe, a 54-year-old Gig Harbor resident, did not return messages seeking comment.

Morgan, of Victoria, British Columbia, says she and Rowe continue to work for the airline, and that they’re both based out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. She says she was reprimanded for missing work due to the emotional trauma.

