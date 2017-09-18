Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Eagle Creek Fire Area

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon – The Eagle Creek fire could see up to five inches of rain by Wednesday. It’s triggered a flash flood watch from the National Weather Service there.

The burned out areas are at risk for landslides and debris flows. Paul Tolleson at the National Weather Service in Portland says that’s because there’s not vegetation left to hold the ground together.

The flash flood watch is in effect until tomorrow.

The up side is the rain will help fire crews gain ground on this fire. About a thousand people have been on the line for the last two weeks, that number could shrink to just a couple hundred by the end of the week if the wet weather forecast holds.

Crews fighting wildfires were already bracing for landslides. The rain adds the potential for flash floods. The biggest concern for drainage is on Highway 30 and I-84.

Here’s more on the Flood Watch from NWS:

Flood Watch – National Weather Service Portland OR – 236 AM PDT Mon Sep 18 2017

Northern Oregon Cascades-Cascades in Lane County-

Western Columbia River Gorge-Central Columbia River Gorge-

Including the cities of Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass,

McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, Willamette Pass,

Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks,

and Hood River

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

Flash Flood Watch for fire burn areas in portions of Northwest

Oregon, including the following areas, Cascades in Lane County,

Central Columbia River Gorge, Northern Oregon Cascades, and

Western Columbia River Gorge. This Flash Flood Watch includes

but is not limited to the Eagle Creek burn area, the Whitewater

burn area, the Separation burn area, the Rebel burn area, and

the Avenue burn area.

Through Tuesday morning.

From one to two inches of rain is forecast for burn areas in

this area through Tuesday morning, with the heaviest rain later

today and tonight. The lack of vegetation and the burn scarring

will likely result in enhanced runoff, debris flows, mudslides,

and landslides in and downstream of the drainages affected by

the fires and in the steep terrain.

For the Eagle Creek fire, this could affect communities between

Latourell and Hood River, and possibly Interstate 84. For the

Whitewater fire, this could affect close to Breitenbush and also

close to State Highway 20. For the Separation fire, this could

affect Highway 242 east of Belknap Springs. For the Rebel fire,

this could affect the road south of Cougar Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

For additional weather information visit:

www.weather.gov/portland

There’s also an Air Quality Alert in Effect for Cascade Locks, Hood River, and Parkdale for Monday morning.

605 PM PDT Sun Sep 17 2017

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has continued an Air

Quality Alert, which is in effect until 10 AM PDT Monday.

A Smoke Air Quality Alert remains in effect. Wildfires burning in

the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality

to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday morning.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate

heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health

problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it

is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung

condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ

============================

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for late Sunday afternoon through just after midnight for the Eagle Creek and Whitewater fire burn areas.

“Heavy rain can trigger landslides and debris flows in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in burn areas,” says Bill Burns, engineering geologist at the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI). “Be aware of the landslide hazard, and avoid burn areas.”

The watch includes Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River, North Bonneville, Stevenson, Carson, and Underwood.

Find a map of the watch area and latest information here: http://www.weather.gov/pqr/

Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides. They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can easily travel a mile or more. A debris flow moves faster than a person can run.

People, structures and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk. Extreme caution should be used when traveling.

According to DOGAMI, hazardous areas can include:

– Bases of steep hillsides.

– Road cuts or other areas where slopes of hills have been excavated or over-steepened.

– Places where slides or debris flows have occurred in the past.

– Canyon bottoms, stream channels, and areas of rock and soil accumulation at the outlets of canyons.

For more landslide and debris flow information: http://bit.ly/landslidehazards

KXL’s Pat Boyle contributed to this story.