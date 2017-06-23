Flagger Hit and Killed in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – A construction crew worker was hit and killed by a dump trump Friday afternoon in Clackamas. The Sheriff’s Office says the truck was having mechanical issues at the time of the crash and no other outside vehicles were involved.

The flagger was part of a construction crew assisting Northwest Natural Gas, which was fixing a gas leak near Southeast 132nd Avenue and Rose Meadow Drive.

The flagger was not immediately identified. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Life Flight was initially called, but the worker died at the scene.