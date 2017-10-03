Five Week Old Baby Comes Into The World With Help From 9-1-1
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Oct 3, 2017 @ 11:03 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.–  Celia Andersen was born to parents Andy and Sara on August 29th thanks to 9-1-1 operator Caitlynn Brown  Emergency Communications Sr. Dispatcher. Each call taker at OEC answered roughly 8,000 calls last year.  Baby calls maybe only happen twice a year.  Andy called 9-1-1 when his wife said she didn’t think she could make it to the hospital in time.  With the ehlp of 9-1-1 she gave birth in the bathroom of the family home.

The couple is grateful to Caitlynn, AMR and Portland Firefighters  for the safe entrance into the world  of sweet baby Celia.  She weighed 6 lbs. 2oz at birth.  She was 18 and 1/2 inches long.  Big sister Keira thinks she’s the best saying, “now I won’t be lonely anymore.”

