Five Officers Shot, One Dead in Colorado Shooting

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) in Colorado says one deputy was shot and killed and four others injured while responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex early Sunday. Two civilians were also injured by the suspect’s gunfire.

The suspect was shot and is presumed dead, the sheriff’s office said.

DC Sheriff ✔ @dcsheriff **Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS

The DCSO said earlier that citizens should avoid the area, while residents were advised to shelter in place and avoid windows and exterior walls.

DC Sheriff ✔@dcsheriff UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area

View image on Twitter DC Sheriff ✔@dcsheriff A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

An emergency call came in just after 6:30 a.m. about a domestic violence incident at Copper Canyon Apartments. The shooting started at the apartment building, which is located near County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.

The FBI in Denver said it was ready to provide its “full support” to the DCSO.

FBI Denver ✔@FBIDenver .@FBIDenver has been monitoring the events that occurred this morning and have offered our full support to @dcsheriff. Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement partners and all those impacted by today’s senseless act of violence.

Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with numerous ambulances and police cars with their lights flashing.