Five Officers Shot, One Dead in Colorado Shooting

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) in Colorado says one deputy was shot and killed and four others injured while responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex early Sunday. Two civilians were also injured by the suspect’s gunfire.
The suspect was shot and is presumed dead, the sheriff’s office said.
The DCSO said earlier that citizens should avoid the area, while residents were advised to shelter in place and avoid windows and exterior walls.
An emergency call came in just after 6:30 a.m. about a domestic violence incident at Copper Canyon Apartments. The shooting started at the apartment building, which is located near County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.
The FBI in Denver said it was ready to provide its “full support” to the DCSO.
Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with numerous ambulances and police cars with their lights flashing.