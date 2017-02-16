In Brief: You know a movie is bad when the awful outtakes are better than the movie.



Charlie Day (Horrible Bosses) is timid Andy Campbell. It’s the last day of school and he’s an English teacher hoping to be offered a full-time job when class resumes next fall. Then he gets the school’s baddest teacher fired. The ultra-violent teacher is done by Ice Cube. Ticked about his firing, Cube’s Strickland wants to fight Campbell after school.

Teachers fighting after school? Okay. And then there’s the last day of school theme where students do the kind of pranks you’re used to from a gazillion other teen movies.

Both Cube and Day — and their co-stars Tracy Morgan and Jillian Bell — deserve better.

Fist Fight sounds dumb. Is dumb. Someone obviously thought it was a fun idea. But fun for who? The R-rating, blue language and humor aims at people with maturity levels of a 13-year old. And since this recycled brand of potty-mouth humor has been done in a hundred similarly themed movies, it’s hard to imagine anyone over 13 finding it funny at all.

Worse, you know a movie is really bad when the awful outtakes aren’t fun or funny but are better and more enjoyable than the movie.

Director: Richie Keen

Stars: Charlie Day, Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris

Rated R for language and mature themes. This week’s Average Joe Movie punching bag gets a 1 on the 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Email him!