First Time Being So Close To Wildfire For This California Resident

Cotati, California – An onslaught of relentless wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously and then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions.

At least 13 people are dead, at least 100 injured and at least 1,500 homes and businesses destroyed, authorities said.

We’re hearing more from those affected by the deadly wildfires in California. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with a woman who lives about a mile from the evacuated area.

Sarah Cypher lives in the small town of Cotati, CA. Remember how Portland was during the first days of the Eagle Creek fire? She says that’s exactly what it’s like there now. Other than a lot of smoke and ash, Sarah says her neighborhood is okay. But her friends who help her with her dogs, they live in northern Santa Rosa, and were not as lucky. Their home was completely destroyed and they lost everything. The only good news is they were on their honeymoon, and not home at the time.

She says her heart goes out to those who’ve lost family and friends. It’s going to take time to heal.

