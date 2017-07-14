First Time Blind Athletes Join Seattle To Portland Bike Ride

Portland, Oregon – For the first time ever this weekend, A handful of blind athletes are joining the thousands of people riding their bikes from Seattle To Portland, to show where there’s a will there’s a way. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with Billy Henry the Founder and Executive Director of the Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, who’s also doing the ride, and Billy is visually impaired himself.

Here’s more information on the ride, why they are doing it this year, and how you can help make a difference from the Northwest Association for Blind Athletes:

Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) announced that Billy Henry, Founder/Executive Director and Harrison Lynch, NWABA Ambassador Board Member will be riding a tandem cycle in the 200+ mi Seattle to Portland Bike Ride on July 15th and 16th. Through participation in the event, they will be helping to raise awareness about the abilities of individuals who are blind and visually impaired and Northwest Association for Blind Athletes’ life-changing programs and services.

“We are extremely excited to participate alongside nearly 10,000 other riders in this year’s Seattle to Portland Bike Ride to raise awareness about the abilities of individuals who are blind and visually impaired in our community and Northwest Association for Blind Athletes’ life-changing mission. “said Founder and Executive Director, Billy Henry.

Through participation in sports and physical activity, individuals who are blind and visually impaired build confidence; enhance self-esteem; develop friendships; improve physical fitness, increase independence and gain the skills, tools and resources to be successful in all areas of life. Donations are accepted to support Northwest Association for Blind Athletes by mailing a check to PO BOX 65265, Vancouver, WA, 98665 or making an online gift at www.nwaba.org.

About NWABA:

The mission of Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) is to provide life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired. A group of visually impaired students formed the Association in 2007 to ensure that people who are blind were participating in sports and physical activity. Today, NWABA is a rapidly expanding charitable organization that provides more than 1,500 children, youth, adults and military veterans with visual impairments tailored programming, which improves self-confidence and self-esteem, promotes independence, creates an inclusive community of supporters, and builds the skills necessary to succeed in all areas of life including school and employment.

For information: http://www.nwaba.org or

Contact: bhenry@nwaba.org

Phone: 1-360-718-2826

Image Courtesy of NWABA