First On KXL: New Concerns About Detroit Lake Algae Bloom

Salem, Oregon – There are new concerns about the algae bloom in Detroit Lake, because it now has to be released into the river, that gives drinking water. This time of year the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is required to spill water from Detroit Lake into the Santiam River, to support fish spawning. Public Affairs Officer Laura Bennett says the Detroit Lake release is scheduled for Friday.

In the meantime the Mayor of nearby Stayton, Oregon Keith Campbell says he’s worried the algae bloom will ramp up the threat on his town’s drinking water. The Santiam River is the town’s source for drinking water.

Army Corps Engineers say Friday’s release could still be delayed.

Part of the algae bloom is right up against the Santiam River dam. Water behind that dam has to be released this time of year in order to support fish spawning habitat in the river. As for the algae bloom itself, no one’s sure whether it’s getting better or worse yet.

Meanwhile, The Oregon Health Authority will soon require routine testing of drinking water statewide. The Statesman Journal reports the new temporary rules, which officials hope to have in place by months end, are aimed at identifying toxins found in drinking water sources. The state will require local officials to report water test results to the public. The move is in response to recent events in Salem where toxins were found in their water but the reporting to the public was delayed.

KXL’s Cooper Banks contributed to this story.