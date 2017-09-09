First Half Of Corvallis To The Sea Trail Opens

HARLAN, Ore. (AP) – The first half of a 62-mile hiking trail connecting the Willamette Valley to the Pacific Ocean has opened.

The Gazette-Times reports that officials held the formal opening ceremony of the eastern half of the Corvallis to the Sea Trail on Friday.

The 32-mile section runs from the confluence of the Marys and Willamette rivers in Corvallis to the Big Elk Campground near Harlan, the site of the ceremony.

About 30 people took part in the event. Most of them are members of the Corvallis to the Sea Trail Partnership.

Most of the hiking trail will also be open to mountain bikers and horseback riders.

The remaining 30 miles of trail to Ona Beach is mostly on Siuslaw National Forest land, and only six miles of new trail needs to be built.