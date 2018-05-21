First Deadly Cougar Attack In Northwest In Almost 100 Years

North Bend, Washington – A weekend bike ride turned deadly when a cougar suddenly attacked. It happened in North Bend, Washington in the foothills about 30 miles east of Seattle on Saturday.

The carcass of the cougar suspected of attacking 2 mountain bikers killing one of them, has sent been to Washington State University in Pullman for an exam. Wildlife police shot and killed the animal several hours after the attack. They say the cougar was stalking the cyclists and was abnormally thin. The Seattle Times says it was the first fatal cougar attack in the state in nearly a hundred years. The victim who survived the attack is in the hospital in satisfactory condition.