Fires Injure Two People

One person was hurt in a two-alarm fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in McMinnville. Firefighters from three different fire departments responded to a burning duplex on Northeast Evans Street. Battalion Chief Luke Loomis says, everyone got out of the burning building safely except one person, who was taken to a hospital.

The duplex has structural damage from the fire. The cause is under investigation.

And then later Saturday night another fire injured a person in Portland on Southeast 32nd Avenue. A two story house caught fire, and one male was taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.