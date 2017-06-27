Fires In Central Washington Cover More Than 11 Square Miles

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Two wildfires burning in north central Washington have consumed more than 11 square miles (30.3 square kilometers).

The Spartan Fire in Chelan County had burned about seven square miles (18.1 square kilometers) on Tuesday and threatened some 80 homes. The state Department of Natural Resources says the fire is about 10 percent contained by 160 firefighters.

Meanwhile, the state says grasslands fires in Douglas County have burned some 4.6 square miles (11.9 square kilometers) and have no containment.

Occupants of the homes threatened by the Spartan Fire, a few miles southeast of Wenatchee, were told to be ready to evacuate on a moment’s notice.