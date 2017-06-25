Fires Break Out During Heat Wave

It was hot Saturday, and a couple fires broke out.

A fire burned multiple units at an apartment building in Clackamas on Southeast Causey Road on Saturday. The fire was quickly put out and nobody is hurt, although some of the apartments are not livable now.

And a brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon off of Highway 219 in Newberg, burning trees and shutting down traffic. 60 firefighters put the fire out by Saturday night. But some firefighters stayed on the scene overnight looking for hot spots. Highway 219 stayed closed most of the night.