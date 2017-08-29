Firefighters Make Slow Progress Against Oregon’s Big Blazes

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) – Firefighters in southwest Oregon are gaining a toehold on a fire burning near Brookings and have secured a containment line near the most populated areas threatened by it.

Authorities on Tuesday allowed some residents back into their homes but several thousand more remain evacuated.

Fire crews have secured some fire line in the fire’s southwest corner, near Brookings, for the first time since the blaze began.

That’s despite extremely low humidity, high temperatures and erratic winds.

The 184-square-mile (477 square kilometer) blaze is now 5 percent contained with a full containment date of mid-October.

In central Oregon, a 33-square-mile (85 square kilometer) wildfire west of Sisters remains about one-third contained.

Hot and extremely dry weather will pose challenges for both fires this week.

Nearly two dozen fires are burning statewide.