Firefighters Do High-Rise Rescue, Battle Blazes

Firefighters were very busy on Saturday.

Two workers were trapped on the side Portland high-rise building Saturday when their scaffolding motor malfunctioned. Portland firefighters used ropes and pulleys to lower themselves to the men, and then lift the trapped men to the roof.

The 45-minute rescue ended with no injuries. The men were fixing signs on the Umpqua Bank Plaza building 260 feet in the air.

One firefighter was injured as fire crews put out a fire in Southeast Portland. A duplex burned on Southeast 87th Court Saturday afternoon. The firefighter suffered a non-life threatening leg injury. The fire burned from the exterior of the duplex into the attic, but everyone who lived there got out safely.

A two-alarm fire destroyed a home in North Plains Saturday night. The fire on Northwest Highland Court was so big that firefighters at first thought the home next door was on fire as well. But it was just the wind blowing the flames toward another house. But firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other homes. No one was at the home when the fire broke out, and no one is hurt.