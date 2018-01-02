Firefighters Encounter Needles Responding To Milwaukie Fire

Milwaukie, OR – Fire at an abandoned home in Milwaukie Monday night was the fourth of the day in the area, and it was likely the most dangerous. Not because of the 20-feet tall flames that were shooting out of the house near SE 82nd and Johnson Creek when crews arrived. The biggest concern for firefighters was stepping over dozens of needles inside and outside the vacant home. The official cause of the fire is still unclear, but authorities believe squatters started a warming fire in the home that got out of control.

The area was apparently so bad that investigators were not able to immediately do their work as normally done. The home had to be cleaned up first. Investigators plan to be back out there today to get their first look at the home to determine what caused the fire.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.