Should Firefighters Have Body Armor?

One of the things that came out of a press conference in Las Vegas Thursday was the fact that firefighters had body armor.

Bullet proof vests and special helmets and medical gear helped them do their job even while the bullets flew. They attribute that gear to saving a lot of lives. Another case of firefighters wearing this kind of gear did not go over so well. That happened in Portland during the “Post Trump Election” riots and protests. The gear helped first responders treat people who were hurt but also gave the impression they were not impartial.

http://www.emsworld.com/video/12330166/portland-fire-rescue-unveils-new-medic-riot-response-gear

Therefore the fire chief suspended the program. Question—-Do you think firefighters should be provided with body armor?