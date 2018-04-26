Firefighter Hurt In Home Fire Near Boring

Multnomah County, Oregon – A firefighter was sent to the hospital after losing consciousness while battling a house fire near Boring. Crews had a big challenge trying to get the fire out. It broke out around 6:30pm Wednesday night on Southeast Dodge Park blvd, south of Oxbow park. It destroyed the home. Gresham Fire tells KGW it was a tough job because there was a lack of water available to crews in the remote area.

An elderly man lives at the home, but crews couldn’t find him. It’s unclear if he was inside at the time. The firefighter who was hurt will recover and be okay.

Images are courtesy of News Partner KGW.