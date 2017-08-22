Fire Threatens 100 Homes in Grand Mound, Washington

GRAND MOUND, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire south of Olympia in the Grand Mound area is threatening an estimated 100 homes and has reached Interstate 5, causing slowdowns.

Washington Department of Natural Resources Fire said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that people in homes in a neighborhood around Sargent Road Southwest in Grand Mound were being told to evacuate immediately.

Officials say the fire had burned less than a square mile but was moving southeast quickly.

The Washington state Fire Marshal said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that state mobilization had been approved.

The Washington Department of Transportation tweeted a photo showing smoke visible from traffic cameras over northbound Interstate-5 and closing the right lane. Slowdowns were expected in both directions.

The sheriff’s office was asking drivers to avoid the area.