Fire-ma-geddon

We are sending our good thoughts to Southern California where they are bracing for winds of up to 80 miles per hour. Those winds are expected to whip up the flames burning from at least four fires. In this report, the winds were calm but forecasters say they will get worse today, calm down over the weekend, and then pick up on Monday all over again. A big thanks to the Oregon firefighters who are also headed down there to help.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hurricane-force-gusts-could-cripple-battle-against-southern-california-wildfires/