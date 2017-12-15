Fire At A Homeless Camp Near East End Of Morrison Bridge

Portland, Or. – Fire crews responded to a homeless camp near the east end of the Morrison Bridge this morning to douse a fire. Black smoke could be seen in the area near I-5 and the bridge. Louisa Jones with Portland Fire and Rescue says she doesn’t know how it started, but the tent where the fire broke out was vacant. She says the fire spread quickly and impinged on a propane tank that began to vent and the gas venting from that tank ignited. The tank did not explode, but helped spread the fire quickly.

She says they encourage homeless campers to keep tent and tarp materials away from any heat or flame sources.