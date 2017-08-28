Fire At Home In North Bethany Again

Bethany, Or. – For the second time in less than two weeks, Tualitan Valley Fire and Rescue crews were called to a high end development in North Bethany to put out a fire at a home under construction. Sunday’s fire at NW 169th and Madrone was next door to a home that was damaged by fire 11 days ago. Fire investigators and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are both looking to see if the fires are connected.

No one was in the house that burned, but a firefighter was taken to the hospital after showing signs of exhaustion.