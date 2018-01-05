Fire And Fury And Financial Gain

“Explosive”, “Pure Fantasy”, “Gift To Liberals”, and “Proof He’s Lost His Mind.” These are some of the comments made about Michael Wolff’s new book about President Trump.

“Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House” was supposed to be released on January 9th, but because of all the reaction it’s getting from the excerpts being released, the release has been moved up to today. Reaction is already all over the board with some saying it’s proof the president is not fit to hold the office to criticism of the author and his capability to tell a truthful story. One thing’s for sure, the winner in all this will be the publisher of the book who will likely make millions from curious readers regardless of their opinions about the president.

