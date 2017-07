Portland, Or. – Fire has damaged the Fish Sauce restaurant at 17th and Flanders in NW Portland. The owner thinks the fire started in a dumpster and may have been caused by a homeless person. He says homeless people have been living in the area and thinks it may have been caused by a discarded cigarette. The fire destroyed the building’s electrical box and the entire complex has lost power.

The restaurant website describes it as a Vietnamese inspired restaurant and bar.