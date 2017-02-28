Fire Destroys Home On Northeast Marine Drive

PORTLAND,Ore.– Portland Fire crews arrived at a home off Northeast 33rd and Marine Drive just after 11 P.M. Tuesday night. Fire quickly raced through the house. The man who lives there was able to get out uninjured. He had problems breathing crews checked him out and decided he did not suffer from smoke inhalation and did not send him to the hospital. The part that became scary happened when firefighters opened up the roof and with in minutes the incident commander rendered the building unsafe.

He demanded all firefighters exit the home right away and did a role call to make sure all of them were accounted for. they were all present. The home appears to be a total loss. Marine Drive from 33rd to 122nd was Closed for a time.