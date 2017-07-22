Fire Burns Homeless Camp, Stops Traffic
By Mark Workhoven
Jul 22, 2017 @ 4:25 AM

Portland, Oregon – A wildfire broke out Friday night in Portland, stopping traffic on the Ross Island Bridge, McLoughlin Boulevard and Highway 99. The fire burned a homeless camp, but nobody is injured. Portland Fire and Rescue say that after 10 PM, fire crews managed to stop the fire before it burned more than a fifty foot area. The fire was visible from the Ross Island Bridge, until firefighters had it out in about half an hour.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There was also a wildfire stopping traffic earlier on Friday on the inbound Banfield. The fire broke out right next to the freeway.
That fire also broke out near a Portland homeless camp near Providence Hospital. No one was hurt.

