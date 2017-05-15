Fire Breaks Out New Fremont Bridge

Portland, Ore. — Portland fire fighters were called to a 2 alarm commercial fire at 1619 N River Street about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Flames and smoke nearly reached the underside of the Fremont bridge leading to its closure.
As of 2:30 fire fighters were still on seen. No word on any cause or if there are any injuries.
KXL will update this story as more information becomes available.
View from Fireboat 6’s FLIR camera as it cools hot spots under the pier the structure is built on. #alert pic.twitter.com/qLDweyJR1W
— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 15, 2017