Fire Breaks Out New Fremont Bridge

Portland, Ore. — Portland fire fighters were called to a 2 alarm commercial fire at 1619 N River Street about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Flames and smoke nearly reached the underside of the Fremont bridge leading to its closure.

As of 2:30 fire fighters were still on seen. No word on any cause or if there are any injuries.

KXL will update this story as more information becomes available.