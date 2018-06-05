Fire At McMenamins Raleigh Hills Pub

Portland, Oregon – Breaking news this morning out of Raleigh Hills. A fire at a popular restaurant. Within the last hour, crews have put out a fire at the McMenamins Raleigh Hills Pub on Southwest Scholls Ferry road, but there’s been a lot of smoke damage. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says no one was inside at the time of the fire. They are working to find out what caused it. Our reporter Rosemary Reynolds is at the scene now and will have more for us throughout the morning.

Fire image courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds.