WH Chief of Staff to Media: “Find Better Sources”

PORTLAND, Ore. – In a rare appearance before the media today, President Trump’s recently hired Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, shot down rumors that he has been frustrated and on the verge of quitting. He also said the president’s Twitter habit has not made his job more difficult, and that he was not hired to ‘control’ the president, but simply to control the flow of information into the Oval Office. At one moment he spoke about waking up in the morning, watching television and reading the paper, and being amazed at how far off many of the media reports are. His advice to the gathered press pool? “Find some better sources”.

That’s an interesting comment coming from someone who, upon being named the Chief of Staff, was called a no-nonsense straight shooter by many of the same pundits and analysts who now believe the president’s short fuse is leading to chaos and unrest within the White House. You can believe that Gen. Kelly is simply covering for his boss, like any good employee, or, like many of the president’s supporters, that the media is routinely getting it wrong and being fed bad intel.

Of course then you get into the debate about whether those stories are being published in a concerted effort to undermine the president and his administration, or simply to try and be the first person out of the gate with a scoop. I’m obviously not going to wade into that here. In general, in the KXL Newsroom our mantra is that we would rather be the second station to report something, than the first station to get it wrong.

What do you think? Should reporters be held to a higher standard before publishing something based on sources, even if they believe those sources to be accurate? Should a president be able to say he would like to pull the licenses of stations who publish negative stories about him? Sound off in the comments below.