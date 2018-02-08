Final Vote Stalled For Macadam Home Project

PORTLAND, Ore– 5 acres to be developed along Taylors Ferry road, Hume and Canby streets is on hold until more study occurs. After three and a half hours worth of testimony Portland city commissioners voted to uphold the South Burlingame Neighborhood Association’s appeal of the Riverview Abbey Mausoleum Company’s proposed development. Macadam Ridge would place 21 single family homes on the property. Geologists say the property is in a slide zone. The original plan called for 60 homes on a bigger parcel of land . the Griffith family modified the plan. There are environmental concerns too. Trees would have to be cut down. their roots are helping to hold the hillside in place. City council will take a final vote on the project next week.