Down To The Final Four Finalists For Chief

Portland, Oregon – Portland’s search for a new police chief is down to the final four. The mayor is interviewing all four this week and will extend a job offer next month, according to Oregonlive. The Portland Tribune says the mayor initially planned to release the finalists names to allow public vetting, now he won’t because some of the candidates want their names kept confidential.

Current Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman and Pittsburg Assistant Chief Larry Scirotto have allowed their names to be made public. Former Portland Police Chief Charles Moose was in town last week when a community panel interviewed six candidates but declined comment when Oregonlive asked him if he applied for the job. Oregon live talked to Pittsburgh’s Scirotto who says he spent two hours talking with the mayor yesterday.

The mayor will make an offer to the new top cop in August.

KXL’s Pat Boyle contributed to this report.