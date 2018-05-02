Filmed by Bike Hits Screens
By Lucinda Kay
|
May 2, 2018 @ 7:16 AM
Filmed by Bike 2018

Three days… 80 films… 65 filmmakers… 12 countries.

The annual Filmed by Bike Festival shares harrowing tales of tenacity; adventure; fun. Founder, Ayleen Crotty says whether you love the latest bike gear or you like a good tear-jerker, there’s a movie for you.

The 16th annual Filmed by Bike Festival started as a local event with local film makers. Now the festival hosts crews and stories from around the world and after the festival premieres here in Portland, it’ll hit the road.

Show up at the street party Friday night, choose your fills throughout the weekend and you can even drink beer and go on bike rides with the film crews.

You can also tune into Speaking Freely on Sunday, 7am PST, FM News 101 KXL.

Photos: Courtesy of Filmed by Bike
Check out the top right, that’s our very own Lars Larson, radio host, with Lars C. Larson, movie producer. 🙂

 

Filmed by Bike 2018
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Linguistic Emergency! How Long Do I Have? Creative Space for Collaboration Ending “Distillery Ban” on Indian Tribes Travel & Get Paid! Making Graffiti Great
Comments