Filmed by Bike Hits Screens

Three days… 80 films… 65 filmmakers… 12 countries.

The annual Filmed by Bike Festival shares harrowing tales of tenacity; adventure; fun. Founder, Ayleen Crotty says whether you love the latest bike gear or you like a good tear-jerker, there’s a movie for you.

The 16th annual Filmed by Bike Festival started as a local event with local film makers. Now the festival hosts crews and stories from around the world and after the festival premieres here in Portland, it’ll hit the road.

Show up at the street party Friday night, choose your fills throughout the weekend and you can even drink beer and go on bike rides with the film crews.

Photos: Courtesy of Filmed by Bike

Check out the top right, that’s our very own Lars Larson, radio host, with Lars C. Larson, movie producer. 🙂