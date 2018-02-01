In Brief: The story of the end of life of Hollywood legend Gloria Grahame is fascinating.



Gloria Grahame was a huge star in the 1940s. Her success came from playing saucy sirens and ironically, some say Grahame really didn’t have to act. She was a saucy siren.

While often typecast, Grahame did land some great parts and won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1953 for exceptional work in The Bad and the Beautiful. She also made one of the shortest acceptance speeches in Oscar telecast history. The movie isn’t close to as memorable or as well known as Grahame’s most famous — and most seen performance — in It’s a Wonderful Life seen every year at Christmas by millions of people.

Her career and personal life from that point on wasn’t quite so successful. Multiple marriages, scandals and getting tagged as difficult to work with got her sidetracked and then derailed. Studios also didn’t quite know what to do with her so she was shuttled between studios — in those days studios owned actors and actors worked only for them and no one else — and Grahame by the late 1960s was working almost full-time on being a has-been.

Life went from a mansion next to Humphrey Bogart and Alfred Hitchcock living across the street to a trailer on the beach. When in England to work on a play, Grahame connected with Peter Turner. He was an actor of sorts and half her age. They fell in love — or as close to love as Grahame could muster — and had two-year affair that ended with her death in 1981.

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool is based on Turner’s book about Grahame and their relationship. However, it’s more about his relationship with her than hers with him and — no — Grahame didn’t die in Liverpool which explains the title.

Annette Bening turns in a wonderful performance as the insecure but still head-turning Grahame and Jamie Bell (Billy Elliott) does Turner. Both are superb actors who delve deeply into their characters, the flaws of their characters, their strengths and their story.

Bening — who shines in everything but rocked us in 2016 with a stellar and Oscar and other award nomination in 20th Century Women — could just stand and stare at a camera and be incredible. She walks a very tight emotional tightrope as Grahame copes with the biggest of personal problems, a cancer diagnosis with no cure.

It’s a great — and always expected — performance.

Bell is quite good as well and continues to wow critics and audiences with great supporting work even though some of his parts have been in clunker films. He plays Turner as an ordinary guy. With a deer-caught-in-headlights look in his eyes from beginning to end, Bell’s Turner is in love and terrorized at the same time. He is, however, brave enough to see things through.

The two stars are exceptional but the real star of Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool is director Paul McGuigan (Lucky Number Slevin, Wicker Park, Victor Frankenstein) and writer Matt Greenhalgh (Control, Move On). They tell the story of the two lovers in interesting bite-sized pieces.

Many scenes begin and end with Bell’s Turner walking through a door. Clever work that — combined with very good acting — adds to this fascinating story about the end of one of Hollywood’s more enigmatic and scandalized actresses of yesteryear. McGuigan also uses photos of the real Grahame and clips from some of her films.

Also a nice and fearless touch.

Hopefully this film gets wider release and doesn’t die a death of its own in the nation’s art houses. It deserves to be seen by movie history buffs and by those who just plain love a great movie.

Director: Paul McGuigan

Stars: Jamie Bell, Annette Bening, Julie Walters, Vanessa Redgrave, Kenneth Cranham

Rated R for mature themes, language. This is a terrific biopic that features great acting and storytelling. Don’t miss it. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.