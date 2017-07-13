Fight Leads To Hit & Run At Gresham Gas Station

Gresham, Oregon – Gresham Police are looking for the people who ran over a woman at a gas station parking lot, and then drove off. It happened around 9 o’clock Wednesday night at the Shell gas station, on SE 181st and Stark. Officers say a fight broke out between two people in a white Jeep SUV and the gas station employees. Witnesses say the SUV hit a woman as it was leaving, but never stopped. The woman will be okay, she has non-life threatening injuries. If you have any information you’re asked to call Gresham Police on the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.