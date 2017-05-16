A Fight Brewing Over Weeds in Sherman County

MORO, Ore. (AP) – Sherman County may order the use of herbicides on a 2,000-acre organic farm in north-central Oregon after complaints from neighboring farmers about noxious weeds.

The Capital Press (http://bit.ly/2qoRsaX ) reports Tuesday that spraying would cause Azure Farms to lose its organic certification for three years.

The farm is operated by Azure Standard, a major supplier of organic products, and says it will not spray or allow spraying.

The company posted a video sharing its side of the conflict on social media that has generated intense interest among supporters of organic farming.

The issue may come to a head Wednesday when county commissioners are expected to discuss it.

The meeting was moved to a school gym to accommodate an overflow crowd.

Growers near Azure Farms say spreading weeds are costing them.