Another Car Shot At Overnight Near Canby

A shooter is targeting passing cars and drivers on the highway in Clackamas County. This has happened again … for the sixth time since July, a car has been hit by gunfire, this time coming within inches of the driver's head. Alex Haynes was on his way to pick up his girlfriend early Monday morning when the shooting happened near the Canby-Marquam Highway at South Barnards Road. Its the same area where four other shootings were reported over the last two-months. Neighbors in the area are worried about stray bullets hitting their homes. The sheriff's office is urging anyone with information to give them a call.

Here’s more information from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office:

This morning (Monday, Sept. 25), Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a new incident of a vehicle being struck by gunfire near the intersection of S. Canby-Marquam Highway and S. Barnards Rd.

Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating this string of shootings, and the Sheriff’s Office continues to seek tips from the public. The public is urged to use extreme caution in the area as the investigation continues.

The incident happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. The victim driver reported that his passenger window had been broken, but was unsure how it occurred. Once deputies were able to investigate, they located a bullet fragment inside the vehicle. It appears that the bullet shattered the window, then traveled into the driver’s sun visor — missing the victim’s head by mere inches.

Evidence was collected from the interior of the vehicle.

This incident marks the fifth vehicle reportedly struck by gunfire in the past two months, and the first vehicle struck by gunfire since our Aug. 7 release on the case. In the intervening time the Sheriff’s Office has been seeking tips from the public, has patrolled and conducted interviews in the area, and has assigned detectives to investigate this string of incidents. There have also been approximately 10 reports of gunshots heard in the area in the intervening time, but no vehicles struck — including a report of gunfire sounds approximately one hour prior to this morning’s vehicle-damaging incident.

No suspect has been spotted or described by victims to date.

TIPS SOUGHT

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional victims and information in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case #s 17-20840, 17-20816, 17-19830, and 17-25410.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

EARLIER (August 7, 2017, 1:39 p.m.) — Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicles hit by alleged gunshots south of Canby; tips, additional victims sought

Please reference CCSO Case #s 17-20840, 17-20816 and 17-19830

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of incidents in which vehicles were damaged by alleged gunshots south of Canby. Deputies have determined that the incidents took place near the intersection of S. Canby-Marquam Highway and S. Barnards Rd.

Passing vehicles have been struck by apparent gunfire in four reported incidents in the last month. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips and additional possible victims.

Deputies have spoken to residents in the area of the incidents, and are developing leads. Additional tips are sought from the public.

ADDITIONAL TIPS, VICTIMS SOUGHT

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional victims and information in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case #s 17-20840, 17-20816 and 17-19830.

