Fierce House Fire In SE Portland Jumps To Home Next Door

Portland, Or. – A house burst into flames in Southeast Portland just before 3 a.m. today. The fire at 56th and Cooper was so fierce, flames jumped to a second house and firefighters had to call for back up. At least five people have been evacuated from both homes. Pets have also been rescued, including a dog and bunny.

Firefighters had to deal with downed power lines and a melted gas meter at one of the homes.

Photo courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds

Here is a shot of the fire from News Partner KGW’s Tim Gordon: