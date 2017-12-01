Festival Of Trees Opens Today

Portland, Or. – The Providence Festival of Trees kicks off its 35th year today. More than 75 trees will be decked out and on display at the Oregon Convention Center.

Among the trees this year are Rose City “Til I Die, which pays tribute to the Portland Timbers and Thorns. The display includes signed jerseys, Timbers and Thorns tickets and gear.

Providence expects more than 20,000 people to attend the festival. Money from ticket sales goes to support services to Providence Children’s Health.

Watch the Christmas trees being set up here.