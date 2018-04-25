Fences For Fido Truck Stolen From Storage Unit

PORTLAND, Ore- At some point from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, someone broke in to a Northwest Portland storage facility.

They stole the non-profit’s truck, as well as some tools and toolboxes.

The truck is hard to miss, and Michele Coppola mentioned that she heard a tip that it was seen in Longview, Washington.

Fences for Fido builds dog shelters and fences for people who can’t afford them, with the overarching purpose of getting outdoor dogs off of chains.

If you see the truck, please give Portland Police a call.