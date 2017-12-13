Feeding The Hungry

It’s one of our most satisfying days of the year. It’s when Steve and I can take part in helping feed the hungry on our streets. It’s even more timely now with the temperatures overnight into the low 30’s. We are working with the Union Gospel Mission today.

Every day, the Union Gospel Mission feeds 680 meals to those who are homeless, hungry, or unemployed. That meal often encourages them to do something differently and gives them hope for a new life. It’s the little things that can mean so much. Please join us in making this happen today. It won’t take much time at all. You can write off your gift. Plus, it just feels good.

Happy holidays to you and yours. We sure appreciate you.

Rebecca