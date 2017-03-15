Federal Judge Halts Revised Travel ban

A federal judge in Hawaii has put President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on hold.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson granted a temporary restraining order against key parts of Mr. Trump’s executive order on immigration, CBS News’ Paula Reid reports. He blocked enforcement of sections related to travel and refugees, and effectively gutted the order, which seeks to impose a 90-day ban on the issuance of new visas to people from six predominantly Muslim nations and suspend the U.S. refugee program for all countries for 120 days.

The ruling applies across the U.S. and around the world, and prevents the order from going into effect Thursday. It was set to go into effect March 16 at 12:01 a.m.

Watson issued his ruling Wednesday after hearing arguments on Hawaii’s request for a temporary restraining order involving the travel ban. His 43-page decision was released less than two hours after the hearing ended.

Hawaii has “met its burden of establishing a strong likelihood … that irreparable injury is likely,” Watson said in issuing the temporary restraining order just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB reported.

Watson, the judge who granted the restraining order Wednesday, received his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1991 and was nominated to the federal bench by President Barack Obama. He is currently the only Native Hawaiian judge serving on the federal bench and the fourth in U.S. history.

At a rally in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday evening, Mr. Trump called the ruling an “unprecedented judicial overreach.” He described the ruling as “bad,” “sad” news.

“The order (Watson) blocked was a watered-down version of the first order that was also blocked by another judge, and should have never been blocked to start with,” Mr. Trump said.

More than half a dozen states are trying to stop the travel ban, and federal courts in Maryland, Washington state and Hawaii heard arguments Wednesday about whether it should be put into practice.

Hawaii argued that the travel ban discriminates on the basis of nationality and would prevent Hawaii residents from receiving visits from relatives in the six mostly Muslim countries covered by the ban. The state also says the ban would harm its tourism industry and the ability to recruit foreign students and workers.

Mr. Trump signed the signed the executive order that was blocked Wednesday on March 6 — more than a month after he signed his first executive order on immigration, in late January. The original order led to a travel ban for people from seven countries with Muslim majorities, but its implementation was suspended in February.

Growing number of U.S. states challenge Trump’s new travel ban

In another challenge to the new travel ban, a federal judge in Seattle said after a hearing that he will issue a written order about whether to block the ban. But he didn’t say when he would make his decision.

Judge James Robart told lawyers for an immigrant rights group and for the Justice Department that he’s most interested in whether the ban violates federal immigration law, and whether affected immigrants would be irreparably harmed should the ban go into effect.

The judge spent much of the Wednesday hearing grilling the lawyers about two seemingly conflicting federal laws on immigration – one which gives the president the authority to keep any class of aliens out of the country, and another that forbids the government from discriminating on the basis of nationality when it comes to issuing immigrant visas.