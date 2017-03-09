Federal Judge Dismisses Union Pacific Suit

Portland, Or. – Union Pacific’s effort to expand its tracks in Mosier has been shot down by a federal judge. UP’s case was dismissed because Judge Ann Aiken says the suit failed to include three NW Indian Treaty Tribes as defendants. UP wanted the judge to exempt its expansion from tribal treaties and federal Gorge protection laws. It wants to build more than four miles of new tracks through Mosier, where an oil train derailed in June of last year, causing a fiery mess.

UP’s Justin Jacob says in an email to FM News 101 “Union Pacific disagrees with Judge Aiken’s recent decision to dismiss our suit regarding the Mosier siding extension project. We plan to appeal the ruling.”

Conservation Director Michael Lang with the group, Friends of the Columbia Gorge, says ” the court’s decision today is a victory for tribes, Gorge communities like Mosier and the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area.” He says : if Union Pacific had it’s way, it would have been able to do whatever it wanted within a federal designated National Scenic Area, wreaking havoc all along the Columbia River.”